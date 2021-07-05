Capital International Investors Has $617.57 Million Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Capital International Investors lowered its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,424,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 837,184 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 8.04% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $617,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $41,353.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,876.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,239 shares of company stock worth $4,106,722 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $94.21 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.83 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RARE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.19.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

