Capital International Investors Has $694.58 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 505.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,068,870 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.40% of Texas Instruments worth $694,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $192.21 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.80.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

