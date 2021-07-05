Capital International Investors Has $710.85 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Capital International Investors cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,143,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,396,397 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 1.87% of Schlumberger worth $710,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its stake in Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $32.79 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

