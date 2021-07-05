Capital International Investors Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,079,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,084,000. Capital International Investors owned about 2.12% of Dollar General at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $218.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

