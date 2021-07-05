Capital International Investors Sells 8,847,295 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Capital International Investors trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,028,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,847,295 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 3.17% of State Street worth $926,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $84.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

