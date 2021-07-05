Capital One Financial Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.36. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.33.

NYSE:COF opened at $157.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.75. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $168.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

