Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.18.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Capstone Mining to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

In other Capstone Mining news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 104,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total value of C$569,682.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 986,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,388,700.62. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 58,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$252,360.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at C$335,250.15. Insiders have sold a total of 1,446,426 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,109 over the last ninety days.

TSE:CS opened at C$5.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.80 and a 1-year high of C$6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.42.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$258.42 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.