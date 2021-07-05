Carbon (CRBN) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. Carbon has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $151,649.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00045497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00136761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00166844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,451.46 or 0.99475030 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.56 or 0.00908253 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,176,981 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

