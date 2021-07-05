Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Trading Up 1.9%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF)’s stock price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 15,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 76,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

