CargoX Market Capitalization Reaches $46.09 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $46.09 million and approximately $63,365.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,845,647 coins. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

