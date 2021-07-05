CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will report $45.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.95 million and the lowest is $44.30 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year sales of $277.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.21 million to $282.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $725.63 million, with estimates ranging from $683.76 million to $767.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarLotz.

Get CarLotz alerts:

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million.

LOTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOTZ. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter valued at $38,925,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter valued at $19,608,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter valued at $10,227,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter valued at $9,930,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CarLotz during the first quarter worth about $9,857,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarLotz stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.17.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarLotz (LOTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.