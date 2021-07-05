Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stake Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,928 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 161,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $144,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,779,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,778,000 after acquiring an additional 310,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $30,463,000. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $26.06 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.16.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

