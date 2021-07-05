Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 334,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRS traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.05. 253,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,853. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.65.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

