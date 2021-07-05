Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Carpenter Technology worth $31,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

CRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

