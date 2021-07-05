Cartesi (CTSI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $20.75 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $157.76 million and approximately $20.75 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00139724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00166881 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,867.42 or 1.00158547 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,556,018 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

