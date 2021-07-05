Cascades’ (CAS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (TSE:CAS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$20.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAS. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.93.

TSE:CAS traded up C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$15.97. 363,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,390. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.02. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$13.06 and a 12-month high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.9600001 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

