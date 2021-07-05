Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Upgraded to Outperform at Scotiabank

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CADNF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins cut their target price on Cascades from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of CADNF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $12.29. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496. Cascades has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.62.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.