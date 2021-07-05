Caspian Price Reaches $0.0166 on Major Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and $10,114.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Caspian has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00054319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.84 or 0.00872280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.53 or 0.08105256 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

