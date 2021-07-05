Castellan Group LLC Acquires 3,260 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Castellan Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 0.9% of Castellan Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Castellan Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Oracle by 109.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 62.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 316,059 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,178,000 after purchasing an additional 121,283 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 35.2% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $2,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,382,500 shares of company stock worth $500,398,350. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $2.28 on Monday, reaching $81.82. 15,258,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,390,960. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.09. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The company has a market cap of $228.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.