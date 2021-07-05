Castleark Management LLC Acquires 8,195 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Visa by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,461 shares of company stock worth $17,975,861 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

V traded up $3.48 on Monday, reaching $238.63. 277,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,459,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $238.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

