Castleark Management LLC Buys New Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 202,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Tenet Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THC shares. Truist raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.18.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.53. 14,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,451. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,559. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

