Castleark Management LLC Has $37.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $37,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 104,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,896,000 after buying an additional 26,851 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after buying an additional 1,481,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 293,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $89,526,000 after buying an additional 28,854 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.65.

NYSE HD traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $322.70. 2,201,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,056. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.22 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $343.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 5,575.49% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

