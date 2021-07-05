Castleark Management LLC Has $66.14 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.4% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $66,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total transaction of $26,965,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,318,020 shares of company stock worth $745,401,661. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $354.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,524,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,175,361. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

