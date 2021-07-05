C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Up 18.8% in June

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93.9 days.

C&C Group stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. C&C Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.64.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

