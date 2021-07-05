C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Up 18.8% in June

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93.9 days.
C&C Group stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. C&C Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.64.
C&C Group Company Profile
