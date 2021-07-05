CCUniverse (UVU) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $363.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $10,157.05 and $363.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

