CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of CDK Global worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in CDK Global in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $49.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.39.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

