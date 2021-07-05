Celanese Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $16.35 Per Share (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Celanese in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $16.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celanese’s FY2023 earnings at $18.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.71.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $154.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.18. Celanese has a 52 week low of $83.09 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 121,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

