Celo (CELO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32.74 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, Celo has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $3.13 or 0.00009178 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $831.68 million and $32.74 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00045289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00139213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00166069 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,057.55 or 0.99962352 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 265,980,036 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

