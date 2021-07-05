Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $1,989,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,238,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,910,799.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,666 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $1,795,982.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 830,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,364,968.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,235. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 2,554.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,379 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,023,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,551,000 after buying an additional 76,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,865,000 after buying an additional 801,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,231,000 after buying an additional 1,601,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,066,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,406,000 after buying an additional 1,000,614 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERT stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.70. Certara has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

