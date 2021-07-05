CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$96,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,004,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,909,578.40. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,565,161.74.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$1.95 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$496.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$260.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.