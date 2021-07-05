CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will report earnings per share of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. CF Industries reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,934.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 133.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CF opened at $51.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.29. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.