Chainlink (LINK) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Chainlink has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for $18.55 or 0.00054557 BTC on popular exchanges. Chainlink has a total market cap of $8.11 billion and $719.84 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.81 or 0.00911241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.04 or 0.08209160 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00041713 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,009,554 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

