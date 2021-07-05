ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

CHX opened at $25.37 on Monday. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ChampionX will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,791.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $94,318,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $72,796,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,542,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 181.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,010,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,737 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

