Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Holdings Lowered by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $731.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $689.83. The company has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $520.48 and a 52-week high of $733.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Citigroup raised their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC raised their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Argus raised their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.24.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

