ChartEx Price Up 87.4% Over Last 7 Days (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $419,876.45 and approximately $28,949.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 87.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00045319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00135243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00164932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,089.07 or 0.99686922 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

