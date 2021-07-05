ChatCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $59,436.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.89 million and $59,436.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,842.35 or 1.00027595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00037479 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007821 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00011056 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00057856 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001069 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

