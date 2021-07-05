Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

CLDT stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $615.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.10. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.