Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.38.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CLDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.
CLDT stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $615.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.10. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $14.95.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
