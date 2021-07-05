Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,688 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.19% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $24,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,072,000 after acquiring an additional 482,039 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,046,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,061,000 after acquiring an additional 178,555 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,979,000 after acquiring an additional 136,278 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,429,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,050,000 after acquiring an additional 27,651 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHKP opened at $116.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.19. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.53.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

