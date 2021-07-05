Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Chemed by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,554.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Chemed stock opened at $485.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $484.00. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $417.41 and a 12-month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.52%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

