Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Castellan Group LLC

Castellan Group LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after buying an additional 182,626 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after buying an additional 111,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,589,000 after buying an additional 375,976 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $106.07. 7,108,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,569,474. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.36. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $204.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

