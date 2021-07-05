Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Raised by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.07. 7,108,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,569,474. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $204.51 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.44.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

