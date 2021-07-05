Chimpion One Day Trading Volume Reaches $561,908.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.47 or 0.00007321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chimpion has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $78.32 million and $561,908.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00054135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.61 or 0.00817422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.56 or 0.08033221 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

