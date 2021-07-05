Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.91.
A number of analysts have commented on CD shares. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.
CD opened at $14.69 on Monday. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -293.80.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 2,023.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 532,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 507,332 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,196,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
