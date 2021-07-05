Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.91.

A number of analysts have commented on CD shares. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

CD opened at $14.69 on Monday. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -293.80.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 2,023.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 532,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 507,332 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,196,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.