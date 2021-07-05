Chonk Price Tops $41.44 on Exchanges (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, Chonk has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for about $41.44 or 0.00121625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $1,569.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00054634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.67 or 0.00920656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.87 or 0.08153322 BTC.

About Chonk

CHONK is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

