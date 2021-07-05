Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of CHRRF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

