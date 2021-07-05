Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chorus Aviation from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Chorus Aviation in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Chorus Aviation from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chorus Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

OTCMKTS:CHRRF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.80. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,346. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

