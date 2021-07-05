CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 5,788 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,024,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $67.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.14. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.