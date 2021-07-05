CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 7,808 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872,342 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,135 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,720,000 after purchasing an additional 130,103 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IR stock opened at $48.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

