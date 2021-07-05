CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $174,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,006.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 919,440 shares of company stock valued at $64,920,209. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $79.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 881.22 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.89.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

