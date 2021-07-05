CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,767 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of CI Financial worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. CI Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

